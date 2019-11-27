HARTINGTON — Wayne Milton Schrempp, 85, Hartington, died Nov. 20, 2019, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge. Mass of Christian Burial will be Nov. 30, at 10:30 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington, with Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday, at the church. Pallbearers will be Tim Kuchta, Craig Leise, Steven Spang, Daryl Leise, Robbie Leise and Sean May. Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, is assisting with the arrangements. Wayne was born Oct. 6, 1934, in St. Helena, to Edmund Fredolin and Caroline Amanda (Arens) Schrempp. He spent the first eight years of his life on a farm near St. Helena, where attended District 13 School. In 1942, they moved to a farm west of Hartington. Wayne graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1953, and then farmed and raised purebred Hereford cattle with his dad. Wayne spent his entire life enjoying working on the farm. It was only in the past few years that he was cared for at the Wausa Care and Rehabilitation Center and Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge. Wayne was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington. He loved music and sports, particularly the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Wayne is survived by three sisters, Wilma Jean Leise, Hartington; Donna Spang, Carnation, Wash.; LaVonne and Roger Leise, Elkhorn, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Carol Leise.