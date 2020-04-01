Private family services for Suzann M. Bloomquist, age 54, of Magnet will be held.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

Suzann died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Suzann M., daughter of Dale and Madonna (Doyle) Binder, was born Aug. 21, 1965, in Omaha. She attended Norfolk Senior High School. Suzann married Joel Lanphear and from this union two children were born, Megan and Brian. On July 6, 2007, Suzann married Gary Bloomquist. At the time of her death, Suzann lived in the village of Magnet and worked at Hartington Hydraulic Components. She was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa and was very active in the community of Magnet.

Suzann is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Megan Lanphear (Tony Kumm); son, Brian (Lara) Lanphear; stepsons, Nick (Jammie) Bloomquist and Mike Bloomquist; 11 grandchildren, Caitlin, Adalyn, Della, Rory, Leah, Cody, Kasey, Jacoub, Alexis, Ryan and Kaitlyn; one great-grandchild, Spencer; parents, Dale and Kathy Binder; mother-in-law, Delores Bloomquist, and siblings, Lisa Morford, Bridget Bottorf and Matt Binder.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Madonna Binder, and father-in-law, Dale Bloomquist.

