RANDOLPH — Shirley Mae Gubbels, 86, Randolph, died March 26, 2020, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Visitation for a limited number of people was Monday at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Private family funeral services were March 31 at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic, Randolph, with Rev. Father Timothy Forget officiating.

Interment was in Saint Jane Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph.

Pallbearers were James Gubbels, Ben Gubbels, Ryan Ehlers, Mike Dowling, Mark Gubbels, Craig Gubbels and Greg Gubbels.

Honorary pallbearers were Shirley’s grandchildren, Brian Shaffer, Kory Engel, Molly Christensen, Kayla Baker, Curtis Shaffer, Meagan Kelley, Maureen Epping, Carrie Valenti and Emily Ehlers.

All Christian Mothers and Catholic Order of Foresters members are asked to say a rosary for Shirley this week.

Shirley was born April 10, 1933, at West Point, the daughter of Frank and Agnes (Bailey) Vlasak. She was a 1950 graduate of Carroll High School and graduated with a teaching certificate from Wayne State College. After graduating from college she taught for a year and then married Ivan Paul Gubbels July 28, 1952, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph. The couple farmed in Cedar county near Randolph for many years until they retired and moved to Randolph in April 1998.

She was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, a past member of circle #6; member of Christian Mothers; member of Catholic Order of Foresters. Shirley enjoyed gardening, making pies and cooking large meals for the farm helpers and canning, playing bridge at Randolph senior center, and playing card games with her grandkids.

Surviving are her five children, Peggy and Tim Engel, Columbus; Delores Shaffer, Ashland; Randal and Jenny Gubbels, Randolph; Paul Gubbels, Elk Point, S.D.; Shauna Kelley; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan, April 19, 2015; an infant grandson, Jason; and her sister, Orleta Dowling.

In lieu of flowers her family requests memorials c/o Shirley Gubbels Memorial Fund sent to 627 S. Nebraska Street, Randolph, NE 68771 for later designation.