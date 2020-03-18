YANKTON, S.D. — Sharon M. Tramp, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, died March 15, 2020, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home, Yankton, S.D.

Due to present healthcare precautions there will be a private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating.

Burial will be at the Beaver Creek Cemetery, Crofton.

There will be a public memorial Mass for Sharon at a later date along with a luncheon.

Notice will follow at the appropriate time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton.

Sharon Marie Tramp was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Yankton, S.D., to Paul Anton and Helen Gertrude (Schmidt) Bruening. She grew up on a farm and went to Immaculate Conception Elementary School, St. Helena, until 1962. Sharon graduated from Wynot High School in 1966. As a child and adult Sharon had a love for horses and art. She married John Paul Tramp, son of Louis and Mary (Goeden) Tramp, May 18, 1968, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Helena. Sharon farmed with John, feeding cattle, raising cows and calves. Sharon also worked at Color Me Kids daycare for five years and the hospital gift shop. John died May 5, 2007, at the age of 62. Sharon then moved to Yankton.

Sharon is survived by her favorite black lab puppy, Jack, her two sons and spouses, Jeff (Rachel) Tramp and daughter, Lillie, Crofton, and Justin (Whitney) Tramp and daughters, Madelyn and Kinsley, Norfolk; three brothers, Bob (Mary) Bruening, Yankton, S.D.; Richard (Sue) Bruening, St. Helena; Duane (Donna) Bruening, St. Helena; two sisters, Carol Thomas, Omaha, and Sandy (Jerry) Pinkelman, Yankton, S.D.; and sister-in-law, Renae Bruening, Crofton.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; parents-in-law, Louis and Mary Tramp; brothers, Gary Bruening and Dean Bruening; brother-in-law, Gary Thomas; nephew, Scott Bruening; sister-in-law, Marietta Kneifl, and Marietta’s daughter, Lisa.