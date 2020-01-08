WAUSA — Funeral services for Shari Johnson, 60, Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Wausa, were held Jan. 3, at Thabor Lutheran Church, Wausa, with Rev. Carl Sirotzki as officiate, and burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery, Wausa.

Visitation was Jan. 2 at the church.

Brockhaus Funeral Home, Wausa, was in charge of arrangements.

Shari died Dec. 24, 2019, in Minnesota.

Shari Lee Johnson, daughter of Dale and Arlyce (Carlson) Johnson, was born Feb. 8, 1959, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond. She grew up in Wausa and was confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church. Shari graduated from Wausa Public School in 1977, and later Nettleton School of Business. Her professional life in retail and marketing spanned throughout the nation.

Shari is survived by her daughter, Nicole Hartzer, and fiancé, DeVondre Campbell, Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, A’Mari, A’Vaya, and DeVondre, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.; sister, Kathy (Stan) Carlow, Firth; brother, Mike (Robbi) Johnson, Wausa; and many other family members and friends. Also grieving is Shari’s beloved Black Lab, Ozzie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.