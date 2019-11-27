RANDOLPH — Ruth Eleanor Preston, 78, Randolph, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Hillcrest Care Center, Laurel.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Dec. 1, at Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Dec. 2, at Union Presbyterian Church, Belden, with Rev. Kathleen Splitt and Rev. Jim Splitt officiating.

Interment will be at a later date.

Ruth was born Aug. 31, 1941, at Hartington, to Louis and Thelma (Hash) Martensen. She attended grade school at Hartington Public School, graduated from Coleridge High School in 1959, and

earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State College.

Ruth taught fifth grade at an Omaha elementary school for two years. Ruth married Douglas Preston June 15, 1963, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Coleridge. The couple made their home farming near Randolph until 2008, when they retired from farming. Her hobbies include bird watching, word puzzles, reading books, traveling and keeping up with her friends through correspondence.

Ruth was a member of Union Presbyterian Church, Belden; Union Presbyterian Women, Randolph Federated Woman’s Club, P.E.O. Sisterhood of Randolph, Wareham card club and several card clubs, where Ruth was active in leadership and held offices in many of these organizations.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Preston, Randolph; three children,Anneand JeffGuynn,Oakhurst,Calif.;Mark Preston,Omaha; Caryl Preston, Homestead, Fla.; two grandchildren, Natalie and Nicolas Guynn,Oakhurst,Calif.; one great-granddaughter,Ellie Guynn-Smith, Oakhurst, Calif.; one brother, Donald and Joyce Martensen; and one sister, Lori Jo and Brian Zigterman, North Richland Hills, Texas.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Linda Ternus and Diane Frerichs.

Memorials may be directed to the Lied Randolph Public Library Friends of the Library Fund for new children’s books.