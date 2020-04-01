OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Rev. Dr. Thomas LaVern Truby, 73, died peacefully at home March 16, 2020, his wife, Laura, at his side. Tom was preceded in death by his father, LaVern J. Truby. His mother, Ruth Ellen Truby, 96, still lives on the family centennial farm near Randolph, where he was raised. He was with her for Thanksgiving and his last birthday.

Tom is survived by four younger sisters, Mary (Eddie) Smith, Sylvia (James) Johnson, Pat Truby and Nancy (Jim) Travnicek; and also in Portland, Ore., daughter, Angela (Seth) Truby; son, Aaron Truby; and granddaughters, Willa Clare and Iona. A wonderful father and grandfather, he was very proud of each.

Born in Aurelia, Iowa, Tom died in Oregon City, Ore. After graduating from Randolph High in 1965, he attained his BA degree in psychology from Morningside College in 1969, followed by a Master of Divinity degree at St. Paul School of Theology Methodist, Kansas City, in 1972, where he met his wife and soulmate, Laura Hamilton. Married May 16, 1971, they nearly reached their 50th anniversary. Moving to Chicago to study Pastoral Counseling at the Center for Religion and Psychotherapy, he simultaneously earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from Chicago Theological School, 1977. For 18 years, he provided pastoral counseling in Missouri, Illinois and Michigan, ultimately through his own organization, Kalamazoo Counseling Ministries. He attained “Fellow” level in the American Association of Pastoral Counselors, taught Family Systems Theory and served as consultant. In 1995, he chose to return to parish ministry and served several churches in Michigan before moving to Oregon in 2006. Over the past 14 years, Pastor Tom served the Clarkes United Methodist Church and community, beloved by all ages, finding much happiness in his friendships there. Unable to gather at this time, congregants continue to place fresh flowers on their Easter Cross out in front of the church “In Memory of Pastor Tom.”

The service for his Celebration of Life is postponed until gathering is safe.

Around 2000, Tom discovered Girardian Theory and intuited that it would provide the integration of anthropology and theology that he had searched for all his life. The theories and writings of the late Rene Girard gave him life, and his preaching meaning, purpose and joy. A member of Theology and Peace and of the Colloquium on Religion and Violence, Tom attended conferences forming friendships with other Girardian writers. He was a voracious reader, deep thinker, illuminating writer, insightful preacher and Jesus-follower. His wonderful sermons, posted on girardianlectionary.net will continue to guide us in these challenging times. Respected worldwide, Tom was an articulate witness to God’s love for all and that Jesus revealed there is no rivalry or violence in God, only forgiveness and peace. Tom believed in the Resurrection and modeled Jesus’ nonviolence. He was a masterful gardener and storyteller. His beautiful smile, twinkling blue eyes and witty retorts will be missed.