SIOUX FALLS,S.D.—Norman C.Sieck, 32, Sioux Falls, S.D., died Dec. 30, 2019, in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were Jan. 4, at the United Lutheran Church, Laurel, with Pastor Matthew Quanbeck officiating.

Burial was in the Concord Cemetery, Concord.

Pallbearers were Matt Stanley, Philip Nelson, Justin Detlefsen, Scot Surber, Mike Stanley, Steve Stanley, Travis Klanecky, Brett Klanecky and Jamie Klanecky.

Honorary pallbearers were Norman’s brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Friday at church.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Laurel.

Norman Christopher Sieck was born Dec. 20, 1987, in Omaha, and adopted as an infant by Rev. Dr. Albert Sieck Jr. and Sandra Anderson. For the first five years of his life, Norman lived in Spencer and St. Paul. In 1993, when Norman was 5 years old, his parents and sister were killed in a car accident. Norman then moved to Dixon and was raised by Jerry and Alvina Stanley. He graduated from Laurel-Concord High School in 2006, and continued his education at South Dakota State University, Brookings.

Norman lived in Sioux Falls, for the past ten years. He worked as a server and bartender at various restaurants and bars in Sioux Falls. He enjoyed socializing and could make friends wherever he went. Norman also enjoyed music, football, and spending time with family.

Norman is survived by his adopted parents, Jerry and Alvina Stanley, Concord; siblings, Benjamin Sieck, Sioux City, Iowa; Matthew Sieck, Norfolk; Peggy and Kirk Nelson, Pender; Jeffrey and Amanda Stanley, Waddy, Ky.; Raymond and Kama Stanley, Dixon; Laura and Dustin Showen, Dixon; Charles Stanley and friend, Emily Kramer, Concord; grandmother, Ardyce Stanley, Dixon; 11 nieces and nephews, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dr. Albert Sieck Jr. and Sandra Anderson; sister, Ruth Sieck; paternal grandparents, Albert and Eunice Sieck; maternal grandparents, Norman and Betty Anderson; and grandparents, Gerald and Angeline Stanley.