LAUREL — Merlin H. Kint, 68, Laurel, died Jan.4,2020,attheHillcrestCareCenter, Laurel, after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Laurel, with Pastor Jeffery Warner officiating.

Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ron Jelinek, Chuck Sohler, Roger Haahr, Kenny Diediker, Scott Thompson and Tim Urwiler.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Dixon and Laurel Fire Departments.

Visitation will be Wednesday, at church, from 9-11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Laurel.

Merlin Herman Kint was born July 31, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Kenneth “Jigs” and Margaret Kint. He grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School. After high school, Merlin worked for Laurel Feed and Grain Elevator and the Laurel Sale Barn. He also worked for Great Dane Trailers, Wayne, until his illness caused him to quit. Merlin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He always enjoyed bowling and golf and was on both league teams. Merlin also loved the Nebraska Huskers, the Kansas City Royals and the Laurel Bears. Merlin is survived by one sister, Debra (Bob) Today, Laurel; nephews, Harvey Fai, Yankton, S.D., and Joshua Kint, Laurel; and nieces, Patricia Kaune and Tammy Brockman, both of Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Margaret; sister, Karen; and niece, Cindy.