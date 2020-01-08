LAUREL — Marlen Albert Kraemer, Laurel, died Dec. 28, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk, with his wife of 68 years at his side.

Marlen was born Jan. 20, 1934, in a farm house near Dixon, to Albert and Irma Hughes Kraemer. Marlen’s dad passed away when he was 10 years old. The family of five siblings moved to Dixon proper, where Marlen, now head of the family, began his life’s work. He was gainfully employed by the Dixon Advocate as a typesetter, barely able to reach the letters; drove a hay wagon for a blind man; a farm hand; and traveled to his aunt’s home in the summer to caddy at the Fremont golf course. Monies were used to buy his own school clothes.

Marlen graduated from Dixon High School in 1951, excelling in his favorite subject ... basketball. Marlen married Shirley Mallatt in 1951, sheltering and loving his family. Marlen worked for Cedar County as an equipment operator, then was hired by his father-in-law, Dale Mallatt, who owned Logan Valley Construction Company. Mr. Mallatt was killed in a car accident in 1956, at which time Marlen took over the business. With a strong, honest business sense, Marlen built Logan Valley Construction Company to 32 employees. Logan Valley Construction built government dams, terraces and highways.

Following a bout with cancer, Marlen dispersed his company and in 1985, was elected Cedar County Commissioner for District 2, a position that he held for a record 28 years.

As Marlen entered the stage of his physical death, he lifted his hand and said, “I love God with all my heart, all my soul and all my mind.” A quiet man in his beliefs, Marlen served his God by continually helping others. Jesus says in His Word, “Welcome, good and faithful servant” and Marlen was, indeed, a good and faithful servant.

He leaves behind wife, Shirley; daughters, Yvette (Joe Snyder), Texas; Yolanda (John Hansen), Laurel; Yvonne Hansen, Laurel; Rebecca (Kevin Hahne), Norfolk; Roxanne (Todd Nelson), Laurel; and Rachelle Ratzlaff, Texas; and son, Randy, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held June 21, on the Summer Solstice, at his home in Laurel for all family and friends.

Arrangements are under direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.