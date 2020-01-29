WAUSA — Memorial services for Libbie Pearson, 78, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Thabor Lutheran Church, Wausa. Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wausa, at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Brockhaus Funeral Home, Wausa, is in charge of arrangements.

Libbie died Jan. 24, 2020, at Colonial Manor, Randolph.

Libbie Ann Hledik was born to Louis and Libbie (Bourek) Hledik June 4, 1941, in Stanton County. She graduated from Stanton High School in 1959, and later moved with her family to a farm northeast of Wausa. Libbie Ann and Elmer Pearson were married May 21, 1968, and are the parents of a son, Eric. They farmed northeast of Wausa until Elmer’s death in 1996. Libbie continued to live on the farm until moving to her home in Wausa in 2010.

Libbie was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church and active in its Prayer Shawl Ministry, knitting more than 150 shawls.

Libbie Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, and her parents. She is survived by her son, Eric, Wausa; granddaughter, Rose, Lincoln; two sisters, Milada Ogan, California, and Amelia (David) Henley, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.