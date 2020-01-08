WAUSA — LeVaune Lingren Ward, 96, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, died peacefully Nov. 23, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

Born in Wausa Jan. 16, 1923, LeVaune was the oldest child of Harold and Elna Lingren. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1940. She served as a Navy WAVE stationed in San Francisco, Calif., during WWII. After her service, she met Frank Ward in Omaha, and they married in 1947.

LeVaune and Frank had two children, Larry and Barbara. They lived in Little Rock, Ark., for nearly 40 years, until they relocated to Round Rock, Texas, in March 2000.

LeVaune is survived by her loving family: daughter, Barbara Ward Brown (Alan Hummon); grandson, Michael Spickes and wife, Stacy, all of Austin, Texas; sister, Linda Edmundson, Dallas, Texas; former daughter-in-law, Lindsay, and granddaughter, Shelli, both of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her son, Larry; her parents, Harold and Elna Lingren; and her brother, Dale Lingren, Arlington, Texas.

