HARTINGTON — Mass of Christian Burial for Juliana Pick, 90, Hartington, was March 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington. Rev. Owen Korte and Rev. Jim Keiter were Concelebrants, with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Hartington.

Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church.

Brockhaus Funeral Home, Bloomfield, was in charge of arrangements.

Juliana died March 10, 2020, at her residence.

Juliana Rita Rose Pick, daughter of Henry and Anna (Klug) Jansen, was born

June 20, 1929, at Menominee. She attended country school. Juliana married Raymond R. Pick, Aug. 2, 1949, at Menominee. They were blessed with ten children, Constance, Sherry, Donna, Joyce, Darla, Sandy, Fred, Chris, Michael and Jennifer.

Juliana’s first love was raising her family. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, and baking. Juliana was known for her famous caramel and cinnamon rolls. She touched the lives of anyone she met with her sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile. The memory of the countless and selfless acts she did for so many will forever live on.

Juliana was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington.

Juliana is survived by her children, Constance Halula, Sun City West, Ariz,; Sherry Kauffman, Omaha; Donna Arens, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Joyce Pick, Norfolk; Darla (Donnie) Pinkelman, Omaha; Sandy (Jim) Bloomfield, Kalamazoo, Mich.; Fred (Diane) Pick, Hartington; Chris Pick, Kalamazoo, Mich.; Michael Pick, Fort Calhoun; and Jennifer Brungardt, Norfolk; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette (Edward) Pinkelman; brother, Paul (Barb) Jansen; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Jansen and Emma Hirschman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond, in 2016; four brothers; three sisters; and son-in-law, Dave Arens.