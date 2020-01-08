RANDOLPH — Helen Marie Tunink, 89, Randolph, died Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services were Jan. 6 at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph, with Rev. Father Timothy Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating.

Interment was in Saint Jane Frances Catholic Cemetery, Randolph.

Pallbearers were all of Helen’s grandsons, Philip Wilsbacher, Pat Wilsbacher, Adam Wilsbacher, Paul N. Tunink, Evan Tunink, Jordan Brown, Josh Brown, Tommy Munns, Nathan Munns, Preston Munns and Austin Lingle.

Honorary pallbearers were all of Helen’s granddaughters, Maddison Brown, Amber Slaughter and Andrea Lingle.

Visitation, with a Christian Mother’s Rosary and Christian Wake, were Jan. 5 at St. Frances Church, under direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Randolph.

Helen was born March 30, 1930, at Dixon, to Leo and Inez (Koeppe) Garvin. She graduated in 1947 as Valedictorian from Dixon High School, Dixon, and attended Wayne State College. She then taught at country schools in Dixon County, at Belden Public School and at Pender Public School. Helen married Paul Tunink June 4, 1955, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Dixon. The couple made their home on a farm near Randolph for five years. In 1960, they sold their farm equipment and moved into Randolph where they operated Tunink’s IGA until 1967, when Paul opened a State Farm Insurance office in Laurel. In 1975, an additional agency office was opened in Randolph where Helen worked as Paul’s assistant until Paul’s death in 1989.

Helen had a strong loyalty to Randolph businesses and would shop locally at every opportunity. Her hobbies included reading, golfing, bowling, cooking, baking, playing bridge with her three bridge clubs, and playing cards with her family and poker group.

Helen had a very strong faith. She was a member of a prayer group, prayed the rosary daily, and prayed for others’ needs. She was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Randolph. She taught CCD and served on church education, finance and decorating committees. She was a member of Modern Mrs. and led the Cedarettes 4-H Club for 10 years. She served on the Randolph Library Board and the Randolph Senior Center board of directors.

Survivors include her five children, Sheri and Tom Eaton, Wakefield; Steve Tunink and Brenda Miller, Indiana, Pa.; Susanne and Bret Lingl, Sioux City, Iowa; Mary and Tom Munns, Marietta, Ga.; Rosanne and Tony Brown, Dell Rapids, S.D.; 14 grandchildren, Paul (Amanda) Tunink; Evan (Kasey) Tunink; Philip, Pat (Jen) and Adam Wilsbacher; Tommy, Nathan and Preston Munns; Jordan, Maddison and Josh (Megan Miles) Brown; Amber (Keaton) Slaughter, Andrea and Austin Lingle; two greatgrandchildren, Oliver Wilsbacher and Miles Tunink. Two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Tunink, Randolph, and Jacquelyn Tunink, Mobile, Ala.; and brother-in-law, Bill Rath, Laurel.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Tunink, 1989; two brothers, Donald Garvin, in 1946, and Emmett Garvin, 2013; and sister, Dorothy Rath, in 1973. Helen was the final surviving member of the Leo and Inez Garvin family.