YUMA, Ariz. — Helen Leona Loftis 96, Yuma, Ariz., died March 20, 2020, in Yuma.

Helen was born Dec. 30, 1923, in Delaware Okla. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years and two daughters.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy; her grandchildren, Kelly, Kim and Kurt; and seven great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest in Hartington at a future date.