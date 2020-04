WHITING, Iowa— Harold M. Kneifl, 74, died March 27, 2020, at the Pleasant View Nursing Home, Whiting, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, Madison; children, Kandy (Robert) Jurgens, Madison; Greg Kneifl, Norfolk; and Brett (Jill) Kneifl, Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and sisters, Diana Wingett and Debby (Greg) Engel.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff; and two infant siblings.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.