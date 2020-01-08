COLERIDGE — Gertrude L. Wiepen, 93, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, died Dec. 30, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge.

Mass of Christian Burial was Jan. 3, at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church, St. Helena, with Rev. David Liewer officiating.

Burial was in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, St. Helena. Visitation and a vigil service were Jan. 2, and continued one hour prior to services Friday at the church. Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Pallbearers were Matthew Bonertz, Curtis Lammers, Cullen Kohles, Justin Jansen, Doug Jansen, Russ Wiepen and Nick Wiepen.

Honorary pallbearers were Gertrude’s grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Gertrude Louise Wiepen was born Sept. 11, 1926, in Newcastle, to Henry and Carrie (Richards) Day. She grew up in the Newcastle area and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1944. After high school, Gertrude attended Wayne State College and received her teacher’s certificate. She taught in rural schools prior to her marriage. Gertrude married Alphonse Wiepen Aug. 23, 1949, at St. Peter’s Church, Newcastle. To this union, 10 children were born.

Gertrude took care of numerous neighbors, was a CCD Teacher, and worked in the East Catholic school lunch program. She was a member of the Altar Society, the Christian Mothers, and was a firm believer of praying the rosary. She loved to garden and always had fresh baked goods to eat. Gertrude was a people person who enjoyed the company of her neighbors. Her family also remembers her for her remarkable memory.

Gertrude is survived by her husband, Alphonse; eight children and spouses, Bonnie (Guy) Kohles, Crofton; Emery (Claudette) Wiepen, St. Helena; Glendy (Vernon) Lammers, Hartington; Phyllis Jansen, Yankton, S.D.; Judy Bonertz, Sioux City, Iowa; Joan (Steve) Jansen, Fordyce; Christy Hochstein, Yankton, S.D.; Jeff (Jan) Wiepen, Omaha; brother-in-law, Jerome Boeckman, Wynot; sister-in-law, Irma Wiepen, St. Helena; 27 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Duane, in 1977, and infant son, Gerard; son-in-law, John Jansen; sisters, Marjorie Pinkleman, Betty Kneifl, Zeta Boeckman, infant sister Catherine Ann Day; two brothers, Francis and Gerald; brothers-in-law and sistersin-law, Francis Kneifl, Leonard Pinkelman, Francis Wiepen, Bruno (Joyce) Wiepen, Anna (Edwin) Pinkelman and Delores (Julius) Schmitt.