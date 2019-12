WAUSA — Funeral services for Gene Johnson, 92, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m., Nov. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church, Wausa, with Rev. Carl Sirotzki officiating. Burial will be in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery, Wausa. Visitation will be Friday, from 5-7 p.m., at the church. Brockhaus Funeral Home, Wausa, is in charge of arrangements. Gene died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Osmond General Hospital, Osmond. A full obituary will be published in next week’s issue of the paper.