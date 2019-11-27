RANDOLPH — Services for Gary Duane Umberger, Randolph, were Nov. 26 at St Jane Frances Catholic Church, Randolph, with Father Tim Forget officiating.

Burial was at St. Jane Frances Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Darin Einspahr, Cameron Einspahr, Jace Umberger, Stewart Umberger, Kieran Johnson and Ewen Umberger.

Visitation was Nov. 25 at the church, with a wake service, where all were invited to tell his family stories about Gary.

Ashburn Funeral Home, Plainview, was in charge of arrangements.

Gary Duane Umberger, 65, Omaha, died Nov. 22, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

Gary was born March 30, 1954, in Burke, S.D., to Ivan and Leona (Cummings) Umberger, the second of five siblings. Gary married Cynthia Schumacher Oct. 26, 1974. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Gary always said the days each of his five children were born were the happiest days of his life, and his children were his greatest achievements. Gary attended the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, and served as a deputy sheriff and chief of police in Boyd, Pierce and Cedar counties in Nebraska for more than 40 years. He last worked for the City of Osmond as chief of police, until his illness this August. Gary and Cindi made their home in Randolph for the last 21 years. Gary loved to be on his motorcycle. He was involved with the Gold Wing Road Rider Association and served as chapter director for more than six years. Gary and Cindi traveled many miles across the country on their motorcycle. Gary treasured spending this time with Cindi and exploring the country. He also loved his classic cars and belonged to the Tri-County Cruisers car club.

Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindi; mother, Leona Umberger, Fairfax, S.D.; mother-in-law, Florence Hughes, Stickney, S.D.; brothers, Ivan (Julie) Umberger, Lower Brule, S.D.; Mark (Lori) Umberger, Myerstown, Pa.; and Larry (Denise) Umberger, Ogallala; and sister, Leana (Vic) Schmitz, Gregory, S.D.; brothers-in-law, Greg (Sherry) Schumacher and Joe Schumacher, Stickney, S.D.; sisters-in-law, Marie (Tom) Guenther and Rita (David) Beckman, Stickney, S.D.; children, Angie (Del) Einspahr, Elkhorn; Bridget (Benji) Moore, Eminence, Mo.; Christy Johnson, Bennington; and CJ Umberger, Wayne; 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Umberger; his fathers-in-law, Bob Schumacher and Bob Hughes; his sisters-inlaw, Laurie Schumacher and Rita Umberger; his brother-in-law, Dan Schumacher; his son, Bob Umberger, and granddaughter, Bobbi Jo Umberger.