NORFOLK — Forrest E. Magnuson, 90, formerly of Wayne and Indianapolis, Ind., died March 20, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Memorial Graveside Services at the Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne, are planned for a future date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne.

Forrest Eugene “Frosty” Magnuson was born Dec. 25, 1929, at Laurel, to George and Pearl (Goldberg) Magnuson. He graduated from Concord High School in 1947. Forrest served in the United States Army during the Korean War, from Aug. 23, 1951-July 3, 1953, and the Army Reserve from July 4, 1953-Aug. 22, 1959. Forrest married Adelyn (Claussen) May 27, 1951. The couple farmed near Wayne until moving into Wayne in 1969. They later divorced. Forrest moved to Indianapolis, Ind., in 1976, and returned to Nebraska in 2018, living in Fremont before moving to the Norfolk Veterans Home.

He was employed in various sales positions and business ventures.

Forrest was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis.

He loved football, especially the Indianapolis Colts and the Huskers. He was a huge fan of the Indy 500 and often attended the races. Forrest was quick witted with a big personality who enjoyed playing cards, dancing and gardening.

Forrest is survived by his son, Brian (Karen) Magnuson, Fremont, and daughter, Lisa (Steve) Brandt, Fremont; grandson, Christopher (Amy) Brandt, Omaha; granddaughter, Andrea (Layne) Shubert, Lincoln; and brother, Vincent (Nancy) Magnuson, Duluth, Minn.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Maynard Magnuson.