DIXON — Evelyn G. “Evie” Litz, 90, Dixon, formerly of Hartington, died Nov. 18, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge.

Funeral Services were Nov. 23 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Dixon, with the Rev. Jerry Connealy officiating.

Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington. Visitation was Friday at the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington, and continued at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Dixon, with a Vigil service. Visitation continued Saturday one hour prior to services. Pallbearers were Jason Litz, Jason Avenell, Ron Laing, Chris Hartung,

Adam Hartung, Peter Hoxmeier, Andrew Litz and Beau Litz.

Honorary pallbearers were Sara Litz, Jeremy Litz, Joshua Litz, Alyssa Avenell, Mandy Laing and Megan Hoxmeier.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Hartington.

Evelyn Gayle “Evie” was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Newcastle, to Porter and Mary Violet (Sawtell) Heaton. Evie went to school in Newcastle and Hartington. Her family moved to Hartington, where she worked at the Art Center Studio until her marriage to Norbert Frederick Litz Feb. 15, 1947, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Hartington. They had four children, Randy, Bob, Julie and Michael. They resided in Hartington, where her husband, Norbert, worked for Cedar Knox Public Power as Superintendent of Operations for 42 years. Evie stayed at home raising their family and going to work at various jobs helping put their children through college.

Evie belonged to Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of America and volunteered at the Holy Trinity school library for many years.

She and Norb enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home. When they retired in 1989, they travelled and then made their home in Florida. In 2004, they moved back to Nebraska where Norb moved into Premier Estates, Wayne, where he died April 2, 2005. Evie resided in Dixon until February 2018, when she moved to Brookdale Senior Living where she has lived prior to her short stay at Parkview Haven.

Evie is survived by her four children, Randy (Holly) Litz, Winter Springs, Fla.; Bob (Mary) Litz, Bennington; Julie (Jeff) Hartung, Dixon; Mike (Mary Ann) Litz, Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 22 greatgrandchildren; siblings Mildred Dorr, Creighton; Glenn (Shirley) Heaton, Osmond; and Donna Christian, Erie, Colo.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rita (Jerry) Sperry, Wayne; Rosemary Polak, Coleridge; Shari Litz Hartington; Louise Litz, Aurora, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert; two sisters, Enid (Don) Bagley, and Verna (Otto) Jensen; three brothers, Harold (Tina) Heaton, Duane (Joye) Heaton and Gordon (Dorothy) Heaton; grandson, Cal Litz; father-in-law and mother-inlaw, Conrad and Mary Litz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry (Agnes) Litz; Dennis Litz, Don Polak and Donnie Litz.