SPENCER — Edwin Filips, 94, Spencer, died March 23, 2020, at Arbor Care, Hartington.

Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spencer, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Spencer. For everyone’s safety there was no visitation and immediate family only at the Mass and gravesite. The family will plan a memorial at a later date.

Brockhaus Funeral Home, Spencer, was in charge of arrangements.

Edwin Theodore Filips was born Sept. 7, 1925, in rural Crofton, to Frank and Minnie (Ausdemore) Filips. He grew up in the Crofton area and started farming full time after the eighth grade. Ed was a member of the Armed Forces and served until he received an honorable discharge at the end of the WWII. He married Anna Mary Klug May 8, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Helena. They made their home for three years on a farm near Crofton before moving to a farm/ranch south and west of Spencer, in 1961, where they farmed and ranched, raised their family, practiced their faith, and enjoyed their life.

Ed and Anna Mary were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spencer. Family and farming were Ed’s passions. He was active on the farm late into his 80s, until he slowed down to care for Anna Mary as she battled cancer. He was also active in the community, serving on the local NRD board, the Lynch Hospital board, the Spencer Farmers Coop board, and spending several decades as president of the Rural Fire District board. He was also active his entire life in Spencer Legion Post 78. He was a devoted husband, a dedicated farmer, and a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by four children and their spouses, Roger and Ann, Hartington; Art and Julie Filips, Maryville, Mo.; Paul and Cindy Filips, Spencer; and Frank and Monique Filips, Torrance, Calif.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Alfred Filips, Bloomfield.

Edwin was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Anna Mary; his parents; and two brothers, Arthur and Roman.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to the Boyd County Senior Center and/or the St. Mary’s Altar Society.