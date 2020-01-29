BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Duane Erickson, 89, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m., Jan. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church, Wausa. Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate, with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery, Wausa.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Brockhaus Funeral Home, Bloomfield, is in charge of arrangements. Duane died Jan. 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Bloomfield.

Roy Duane Erickson, son of Roy and Vivian (Carlson) Erickson, was born Oct. 2, 1930, at Wausa. He attended Wausa country school until the eighth grade. Duane served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War, where he was stationed. Duane married Glynus Y. Beaudette June 1, 1954, at Thabor Lutheran Church, Wausa. They were the parents of three children, Patricia, Teresa and Alan. Duane and Glynus just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June.

Duane farmed and worked around Wausa and Bloomfield. He was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church, Wausa.

Duane enjoyed carpentry, fishing, sports, and his lawn work. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan.

Duane is survived by his wife, Glynus, Bloomfield; children, Patricia (Todd) Taylor, Seabeck, Wash.;, Teresa (John) Kauth, Bloomfield; and Alan (Marcia) Erickson, Bloomfield;four grandchildren;ninegreat-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Lowell Erickson, Betty Fink and Yvonne Carlson, all of Wausa; Glenda Bryant, Harvard; Anita Lambie, Lincoln; and Janet Chapman, Vermillion, S.D.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Erickson; sister, Lorelei Belt; and brothers-in-law, Larry Lambie, Jere Chapman, Leroy Benson and Olin Belt.