LAUREL — Donna J. Buss, 92, Laurel, died Dec. 27, 2019, in Mill Spring, Mo.

Funeral services were Jan. 2 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Laurel, with Rev. Jeffery Warner officiating. Burial was in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton.

Pallbearers were Donna’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Jan. 1 at the Wintz Funeral Home, Laurel.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home, Laurel.

Donna June Buss was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Norfolk, to Ralph and Pauline (Schonebaum) Nichols. She grew up in

Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School. After high school, Donna attended Norfolk Junior College. Donna married Virgil Frank Buss Jan. 11, 1948, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Hoskins. To this marriage, five children were born. Donna and Virgil owned family businesses in Laurel over the years, including Buss Feed Store and Buss Service.

Donna enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, traveling, knitting and playing Solitaire.

Donna is survived by five children, Norman (Jean) Buss, Lincoln; Barbara Moss, Mill Spring, Mo.; Beverly (Dennis) Eby, Beatrice; Paula Engel, Rudy, Ark.; Shelly Carstens, Creighton; sister-in-law, Delores Buss, Laurel; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two nieces, and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Pauline; husband, Virgil, Jan. 15, 2016; brother, Donald Nichols; sister and brother-in-law, Lorene and Paul Hintz; son-in-law, Jerry Moss; brotherin-law, Robert Buss; nephew, Ronald Hintz; and niece, Patricia Hintz.