Delwyn “Del” E. Johnson

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Del was a man of deep faith in Jesus and rich love for people, especially his family. Del died after a battle with cancer.

Delwyn “Del” Eugene Johnson was born Dec. 4, 1939, in the rural farming community of Wausa, son of Joseph L. and Lillian Johnson, with two brothers, LaVon (Bev) Johnson and Arlynd (Carolyn) Johnson. Del’s mother led him to a personal relationship with Jesus at an early age, a relationship which never faltered. Following high school graduation, Del attended a trade school where he learned the skills of carpentry, but quickly realized that he preferred a different route and so attended the University of Nebraska where he graduated with a BA in business. He has remained an avid Husker fan ever since, which he passed along to his sons and grandkids. Following graduation, Del landed a job with Iowa Power in Des Moines, before taking on a management role at MidAmerican Energy office in Oskaloosa, where he served for 27 years before retiring. He took up a second role as a facilities manager at Interpower Corporation where he served until the time of his death.

He was an active member of the Rotary Club for over 40 years.

Del was married to his dearly loved wife, Marilyn, for 52 years and they had three sons, Ryan, Aaron, and Nathan. Del supported his boys in whatever adventures they chose, but especially in the area of sports, where he served as their coaches. Del’s deep faith walk with his Lord Jesus brought a rich stability to his family that then reached far beyond just the immediate family. His deepest desire was that his family and all around him knew the love of God found in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and that it multiplied into the lives of others.

Del loved his 10 grandchildren whom he poured into with deep affection and full support.

Del was an active member at Fellowship Bible Church where he served as elder, deacon, missions’ leader, Sunday School teacher, youth group helper, Awana leader (Sparky) and respected pillar of the church for many years. His mentorship, vibrant singing and steady voice served as a beacon of light in the church and the community. Del didn’t know a stranger and his contagious smile and laughter brought an instant ease that drew one into conversation with him.

His immediate family includes: his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Johnson; three sons and 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Keria “Pug”) Johnson, Malachi, Alyssandra and Olivia Johnson; Aaron (Jonelle) Johnson, Andrew, Titus and Norah; and Nathan (Shannon) Johnson, Caden, Colin, Addison and Jaxson.

A Celebration of Life service was Nov. 23 at Fellowship Bible Church with Pastor Rodney DeRonde officiating.

Visitation was Friday morning and Friday evening in the Fellowship Bible Church

The Bates Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, you may contribute towards Fellowship Bible Church Building Project Fund or Habitat for Humanity.